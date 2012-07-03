July 03 -
Overview
-- On June 29, 2012, Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC (formerly known as
Irish Life and Permanent Group Holdings PLC) sold the Irish Life Group,
including Irish Life Assurance PLC (ILA), to the Irish government.
-- As a result, we are raising our long-term ratings on ILA to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB-' and removing them from CreditWatch.
-- This action reflects our view that the sale has significantly reduced
ILA's risks and exposures relating to the weaker Permanent TSB, its former
parent.
-- The negative outlook is aligned with the negative outlook on the Irish
sovereign.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Ireland-based
insurer Irish Life Assurance PLC (ILA) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. We also raised
the rating on the EUR200 million junior subordinated notes issued by ILA to
'BBB-' from 'BB' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch with developing
implications.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that the sale to the Irish government on June
29, 2012 has significantly reduced ILA's risks and exposures relating to the
weaker Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC, its former parent. The ratings on ILA
are now aligned with its stand-alone credit profile.
The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch with negative implications
on Nov. 26, 2010, to mirror the CreditWatch placement on Ireland's sovereign
rating. Issues relating to its parent bank caused us to lower the ratings to
'BBB-' from 'BBB' on Feb. 2, 2011, and keep them on CreditWatch negative. We
revised the CreditWatch to developing on April 5, 2011, when the bank
announced that it would sell ILA (see "Irish Life Assurance PLC CreditWatch
Implications Revised To Developing On News Of Separation From Parent Bank,"
published on April 5, 2011).
The ratings on ILA reflect its strong competitive position, a diversified
distribution base, and very strong risk-based capital adequacy. These factors
are partially offset, however, by the company's lack of geographic diversity.
This is especially relevant given its reliance on the weakened Irish economy,
and its relatively volatile operating performance, which leaves revenues
sensitive to equity market conditions.
According to our government-related entity criteria, there is a "limited" link
between ILA and the Irish government and we view ILA's role to the government
as being of "limited importance." Accordingly, we consider the likelihood of
extraordinary government support to be low. This view is consistent with the
government's stated intention to sell ILA as soon as market conditions allow
it to do so at a suitable price. The timing of any sale is uncertain, but in
our opinion is unlikely to occur before 2014.
Outlook
The negative outlook is aligned with the negative outlook on the Irish
sovereign rating. Any downgrade in the Irish sovereign rating will likely
trigger a similar rating action on ILA. A significant worsening of ILA's
stand-alone credit profile may also result in negative rating action. However,
an improvement in ILA's stand-alone characteristics would not lead us to raise
the rating, unless we were also taking positive action on the Irish sovereign.
ILA's rating is currently constrained by that on the Irish sovereign,
reflecting its exposure to sovereign investments, even though this risk is
partly mitigated by being shared with policyholders. It also incorporates the
risks of having an entirely Irish customer base, given the current economic
environment in Ireland.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Irish Life Assurance PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB-/Watch Dev/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB-/Watch Dev/--
Junior Subordinated BBB- BB/Watch Dev