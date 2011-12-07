Dec 07- Fitch Ratings says that while European REITs (EURO REITs) currently have strong rental income and low leverage profiles, refinancing remains the key issue for the sector in 2012 and 2013. Fitch believes that while liquidity in the EURO REIT sector is presently good, the current turbulence in bond and bank debt markets means the sector will have to further diversify its sources of funding in 2012 and 2013.

Fitch believes that the EURO REIT sector should see more alternative sources of funding in 2012, as players such as insurance companies and US private placement groups accelerate the trend towards more debt disintermediation in the sector.

The report also compares and comments on the leverage, asset cover and liquidity positions of the major EURO REIT players with an assessment on an individual basis of the opportunities and threats in 2012.