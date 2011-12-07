Dec 07-

OVERVIEW

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on all rated classes of notes in Laurelin B.V. (see list below).

Laurelin is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in July 2006 and its reinvestment period ended in October 2011. The CLO is managed by GoldenTree Asset Management, L.P.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Oct. 13, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

From our analysis, we have observed an increase in credit enhancement available for all classes of notes. In our opinion, this is predominantly due to the repayment of the senior class A-R and A-T notes issued by the special-purpose entity (Laurelin). Additionally, we note from the October 2011 trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved and are currently passing against their required levels. At the same time, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased since our last rating review (see "Related Criteria And Research").

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compare against its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

In our view, the deleveraging of the A-R and A-T notes, coupled with improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last transaction update, indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A and B notes is consistent with higher rating levels than previously assigned. These higher rating levels are also consistent with the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class A-R and A-T notes to 'AAA (sf)', and on the class B-1 and B-2 notes to 'AA+ (sf)'.

The improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last transaction update have benefited the class C and D notes, and we believe that the credit enhancement levels available to these classes are now commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our rating on the class C notes to 'A+ (sf)', and on the class D notes to 'BBB+' (sf).

None of the notes issued by Laurelin were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).