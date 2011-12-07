(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- Thai Re has significant risk exposure to
flood-affected areas in Thailand.
-- The company's capital and operating performance have
weakened to levels that are not commensurate with a 'A' rating.
Moreover, risks in Thailand's non-life insurance industry have
increased, in our view.
-- We are lowering our long-term counterparty credit and
insurer financial strength ratings on Thai Re to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. We are also lowering the ASEAN scale rating on the insurer
to 'axA+' from 'axAA'.
-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch, where they
were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
lowered it long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings on Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re)
to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We also lowered the ASEAN scale rating on
the insurer to 'axA+' from 'axAA'. We kept the ratings on
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications
on Nov. 10, 2011.
"The downgrade reflects our view that Thai Re's relative
capital strength and overall financial profile have weakened to
levels that are not commensurate with an 'A' rating," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "The weakening
reflects the insurer's exposure to the recent flooding in
Thailand and our changed view on the industry risk in the
country's non-life insurance market. We no longer consider the
market to be low catastrophe prone."
We believe Thai Re has significant risk exposure to the
recent flooding. The company's credit profile has already
weakened, given its small capital base compared to other
reinsurers and its risk profile. Thai Re's current protection
from its retrocession cover is adequate for its reported losses.
Nevertheless, the losses are still uncertain and the company's
ultimate gross loss exposure could exceed its current
retrocession covers, weakening its financial profile further.
Based on information collected from our rated insurers and
market data, we note that market gross loss estimates have
already exceeded US$10 billion.
We understand that the foreign insurers operating in
Thailand and international reinsurers are likely to pick up the
largest share of the total estimated flood losses, given that
they generally pick up larger commercial risks. We also
recognize that Thai Re has been actively de-risking its business
in recent years. The company has certain treaties, but these
are, however, subject to high uncertainty in loss development.
"We kept the rating on CreditWatch with negative
implications to reflect the uncertainty over the losses to the
company due to the flooding," said Mr. Clarkson. "We intend to
resolve the CreditWatch action within three month, on receiving
updated information on the losses."
We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on
the severity of the loss development to Thai Re's retrocession
program and capital base. We could affirm the rating if the
losses do not exceed Thai's Re's protection from the
retrocession cover or if the promoters infuse new capital.
