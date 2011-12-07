(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Thai Re has significant risk exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand.

-- The company's capital and operating performance have weakened to levels that are not commensurate with a 'A' rating. Moreover, risks in Thailand's non-life insurance industry have increased, in our view.

-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.

-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered it long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We also lowered the ASEAN scale rating on the insurer to 'axA+' from 'axAA'. We kept the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.

"The downgrade reflects our view that Thai Re's relative capital strength and overall financial profile have weakened to levels that are not commensurate with an 'A' rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "The weakening reflects the insurer's exposure to the recent flooding in Thailand and our changed view on the industry risk in the country's non-life insurance market. We no longer consider the market to be low catastrophe prone."

We believe Thai Re has significant risk exposure to the recent flooding. The company's credit profile has already weakened, given its small capital base compared to other reinsurers and its risk profile. Thai Re's current protection from its retrocession cover is adequate for its reported losses. Nevertheless, the losses are still uncertain and the company's ultimate gross loss exposure could exceed its current retrocession covers, weakening its financial profile further. Based on information collected from our rated insurers and market data, we note that market gross loss estimates have already exceeded US$10 billion.

We understand that the foreign insurers operating in Thailand and international reinsurers are likely to pick up the largest share of the total estimated flood losses, given that they generally pick up larger commercial risks. We also recognize that Thai Re has been actively de-risking its business in recent years. The company has certain treaties, but these are, however, subject to high uncertainty in loss development.

"We kept the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect the uncertainty over the losses to the company due to the flooding," said Mr. Clarkson. "We intend to resolve the CreditWatch action within three month, on receiving updated information on the losses."

We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the loss development to Thai Re's retrocession program and capital base. We could affirm the rating if the losses do not exceed Thai's Re's protection from the retrocession cover or if the promoters infuse new capital.

