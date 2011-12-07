(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, Iceland-based multiline insurer Tryggingamidstodin hf. (TM) has made notable progress in improving its underwriting performance in 2010 and 2011, which has led to its operating performance becoming a key strength for the rating.

-- We are therefore raising our ratings on TM by one notch to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

-- The stable outlook on TM reflects our opinion that it is likely to maintain its good operating performance and maintain risk-based capital adequacy in line with the rating or better.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Iceland-based multiline insurer Tryggingamidstodin hf.(TM) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects our view of TM's operating performance, which has improved to good from marginal. As a result of the successful implementation of management's strategy, we note that TM has consistently shown improving underwriting results for the past three years. In our view, TM reached a turning point in its underwriting profitability in 2010, with a non-life net combined ratio (a measure of profitability for which a result greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss) of 96%, and 93% in the first three quarters of 2011. To give this context, TM's combined ratio was 116% in 2009 and 128% in 2008.

We consider that TM has significantly enhanced its pricing techniques, risk selection, and risk management. This is reflected in its positive underwriting results over the past two years. We expect these measures to allow TM to maintain and improve its underwriting performance further. We anticipate that TM will achieve a net combined ratio of less than 95% in 2011-2013. In our view, combined with a focused management team, this will likely reinforce TM's marginal competitive position and its marginal capitalization. Earnings are still exposed to some volatility because of TM's above-average exposure to equities.

We regard TM's investments as marginal. This reflects the company's aggressive investment portfolio mix, which is exacerbated by significant concentration exposure and credit and market risk in Iceland, which, although diminishing, is still historically high. At the end of October 2011, investments in equities were equal to 31% of total invested assets, compared with 21% at year-end 2010. This is largely due to appreciating value of a single private equity investment. Although we see this as a significant risk, it is partially mitigated by the management's and the board's awareness of it, close monitoring, and the risk controls in place.

We are aware of the sale of TM by its parent, Stodir, which has 99.9% ownership of the company. However, we do not expect any significant implications over the outlook horizon of 12 months because of oversight by the Icelandic regulator and controls in place, which we view as sufficient.

The stable outlook reflects our view that TM's management will continue to successfully implement its strategy, sustain the recent improvement in operating performance, and produce a net combined ratio of less than 95% in 2011-2012. We further expect this improvement in earnings to contribute to growth in capital adequacy, which we believe will be at least in line with the rating or better, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital model.

A downgrade is unlikely at present in our view. However, we could consider taking a negative rating action if we see a material deterioration in TM's operating performance or capital adequacy, or a shift to a more risky investment portfolio composition.

We could take a positive rating action if we see an improvement in the company's risk-based capital through reduced investment risk, good (sustainable) operating performance, and a stronger competitive position.

