Dec 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Mittal Hospital Ltd's (MHL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects MHL's sound financial performance in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The company's revenue grew by 31.6% yoy to INR275.1m in FY11 as contribution from its in-patient division and pharmacy segment grew to 49.4% (FY10: 48.7%) and 36.2% (FY10: 35.7%), respectively. However, EBITDA margins declined to 17.5% from 22.7% due to higher employee costs.

In FY11, MHL set up a new MRI facility at INR19m, funded through an INR14.25m term loan and rest through founder's contribution; while its INR140m capex for increasing its bed capacity to 300 from 150 and to set up additional building for its nursing college was delayed from FY11 due to delays in construction and civil work. As a result, MHL's credit metrics in FY11 remained within Fitch's expectation with gross financial leverage (gross adjusted debt /EBITDAR) at 2.9x (FY10: 2.6x) and interest coverage at 3.7x (FY10: 3.6x).

Management expects the capex to be completed by FY12 with commercial operation to begin from FY13. As a result, Fitch expects financial leverage to deteriorate but remain within the expected levels of 3.5-4.0x, commensurate with the rating level assigned.

The ratings also reflects implementation risks associated with MHL's capex and its high working capital requirements due to delayed receivables (FY11: 21 days, FY10: 11 days) from government organizations.

Positive rating guidelines include successful completion of the capex programme coupled with financial leverage improving to below 2x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include any time or cost overruns at the capex resulting in financial leverage exceeding 4x on a sustained basis.

Established in September 2005, MHL is into healthcare and runs a nursing college. It is strategically located in Ajmer, which is well connected with adjoining districts like Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Bundi and Tonk. The total debt for FY11 stood at INR140m (FY10: INR116m)

Fitch has also affirmed MHL's bank loans ratings as follows:

- INR185.45m term loans (enhanced from INR171.2m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR17.5m cash credit limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR10.33m non-fund based limits (reduced from INR14.819m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'