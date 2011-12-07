Dec 07-

OVERVIEW

-- Aeolus CDO's series COLONNADE I redeemed early on Sept. 30, 2011.

-- We recently received confirmation from the portfolio administrator that all noteholders experienced principal losses.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of notes to 'D (sf)'.

-- COLONNADE I is a hybrid CDO of ABS with an underlying portfolio comprising primarily European structured finance securities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' and withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, its credit ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes in Aeolus CDO Ltd.'s series COLONNADE I (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow noteholder resolutions to allow the early termination of the transaction, which we understand occurred on Sept. 30, 2011, and confirmation recently received from the transaction's portfolio administrator that all noteholders experienced principal losses. We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of rated notes to 'D (sf)' before withdrawing them. The ratings will remain at 'D (sf)' for a period of 30 days before the withdrawal becomes effective.

The COLONNADE I series is a hybrid collateralized debt obligation (CDO) where the issuer initially took exposure through a portfolio credit default swap (CDS) to a portfolio of primarily European structured finance securities. The transaction closed in October 2006.