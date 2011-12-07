BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
Dec 07 Credit Foncier de France
* Moody's corrects seniority on Credit Foncier's EMTN programme
* WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB HAS WITHIN ITS MTN-PROGRAM ISSUED A SENIOR UNSECURED SEK 200M FLOATING RATE BOND WITH A TERM OF THREE YEARS