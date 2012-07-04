(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Gulf banks to continue their steady
recovery from the 2008 crisis and remain isolated from eurozone turmoil for the rest of 2012 and
2013, according to its published report titled"Gulf Banks Shrug Off Eurozone Turmoil To Continue
Steady Recovery From 2008 Crisis."
"We believe the trend of declining loan loss provisions will continue for most
of the banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council, resulting in further recovery in
reported net profits despite adverse conditions in the eurozone and
international banking markets," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Timucin
Engin.
Since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008 and despite slower
balance sheet growth, most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banks have
maintained healthy earnings generation before provisioning. Even though
pockets of risk persist, asset quality continues to improve, and as a result
banks do not need to set aside as many provisions to cover their loan losses.
This trend of better asset quality and lower loan loss provisions is fueling
the improvement in earnings at most Gulf banks.
We don't expect the eurozone turmoil to have a big direct impact on the GCC
banks because their net funding dependence on European banks, and external
funding in general, is largely limited and manageable, in our view. European
banks have traditionally been fund providers in international credit markets
and they are now contracting their overseas exposures as they are trying to
preserve liquidity and capital in line with increasing regulatory requirements
and the challenges in the eurozone.
"GCC banks' lending and investment exposures to the eurozone are also very
limited and their high levels of capital are also a major strength, and
provide an important cushion against unforeseen stress on asset quality," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul-Henri Pruvost.
Apart from the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3), other GCC members have
remained largely insulated from the spillover effects of the political turmoil
in other parts of the Middle East and North Africa. The other five countries
that make up the GCC are the United Arab Emirates (UAE, not rated), the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the Sultanate of Oman
(A/Stable/A-1), the State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+), and the State of Kuwait
(AA/Stable/A-1+).
The outlook for lending growth in Kuwait and the UAE remains limited, but is
healthy for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. For most GCC banks, funding
profiles have improved visibly in the past few years on the back of declining
balance sheet growth.