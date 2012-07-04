BRIEF-IBK Securities buys 12.2 pct stake in IBKS No.6 Special Acquisition
* Says IBK Securities has acquired 12.2 percent stake(525,175 shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.2 percent from 0
July 04 Longhurst Group
* Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to Longhurst Group; outlook negative
ROME, June 7 The only option Italy is considering to help two ailing Veneto-based banks is that of a precautionary recapitalisation by the state, a government source said on Wednesday.