Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka's Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at
'BB-'. The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling has also been
affirmed at 'BB-', and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
"The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the authorities have taken the
appropriate action to correct recent pressure on the balance of payments and
place it on a more sustainable trajectory," said Philip McNicholas, Director in
Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings group. "Given the weakened state of Sri
Lanka's external finances and a heavy external debt refinancing schedule through
to 2013, the authorities' ability to persist with policies that address existing
macroeconomic imbalances and improving external liquidity is crucial."
Although Sri Lanka was able to record real GDP growth over 8% for the second
consecutive year in 2011, such economic performance, coupled with policy
missteps, resulted in the current account deficit rapidly widening to 7.8% of
GDP from 2.2% in 2010. This, in conjunction with deterioration in the external
economic environment and limited currency flexibility, led to balance of payment
pressures and in turn a sharp depletion of foreign exchange (FX) reserves to
USD5.8bn (3.4 months of imports) in January 2012 from USD8.1bn (equivalent to
5.7 months of imports) in July 2011.
The pace of deterioration in external buffers, rather than their level, is
Fitch's main focus. The level of FX reserves meets with international
conventions and does not indicate an immediate risk of substantial balance of
payments stress. However, Fitch believes the rapid depletion of FX reserves in
H211 has heightened the vulnerability of the Sri Lankan sovereign credit profile
to a spike in global risk aversion.
Therefore, the resumption of IMF tranche disbursements following the
implementation of policy measures aimed at macroeconomic rebalancing is a
positive development. More importantly, measures implemented by the Central Bank
of Sri Lanka and the government since February 2012 have tightened monetary
conditions and could help Sri Lanka to return to a more sustainable GDP growth
trajectory over the long-term.
In the near-term, certain policy measures have resulted in adverse risks to both
growth and inflation that have the potential to impact policy consistency. Due
to the authorities' pro-growth bias and the fragile balance of payments, Fitch
believes developments in the coming months warrant close monitoring.
Fitch notes that the government has been able to rationalise expenditure and
continue consolidation efforts despite lower-than-expected fiscal revenues. As a
result, the fiscal deficit (including grants) narrowed to 6.9% of GDP in 2011
from 8% in 2010 and public debt declined to 78.5% of GDP from 81.9%. Further
simplification of the tax system could bolster measures announced in previous
budgets and aid in the attraction of greater foreign direct investment inflows.
Successful implementation and persistent application of policies aimed at
improving external liquidity, including further monetary tightening if required,
would support the ratings. Concerted efforts to persist with fiscal
consolidation, by both enhancing the tax revenue base and rationalising
expenditure, in tandem with lowering public debt would be supportive of Sri
Lanka's ratings.
Conversely, reversal of policy measures leading to further balance of payment
pressure would be negative for the ratings. Further FX reserve depletion,
resulting from domestic policy or an external shock would likely have the same
effect. Deterioration in public debt and budget deficit ratios owing to revenue
shortfalls and/or failure to rationalise expenditure would also be negative for
the ratings.
