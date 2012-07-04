(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its inaugural European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of asset-backed securities (ABS) performance index reports. These reports indicate slight improvements in several performance metrics in January and February 2012.

Our index provides aggregate performance statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CDO transactions backed primarily by European ABS and/or other CDOs. We provide this information to help market participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CDO transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow against the performance of other similar deals. We highlight what we view as a number of key risk areas for the transactions, and which we use as part of our analysis of the credit quality of securitized portfolios and of the transactions' payment structure and cash flow mechanics. These include rating migration in the underlying collateral portfolios and changes in the levels of senior and subordinate par coverage and interest coverage ratios, as well as other information.

Today's reports feature observations on the performance trends of European CDO of ABS transactions that we rate, which include:

-- The average percentage of collateral in the 'CCC' rating category (i.e., assets we rate 'CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') decreased to 7.37% in February from 8.37% in January.

-- The average percentage of defaulted securities (i.e., assets we rate 'CC', 'SD', and 'D') also slightly decreased in February to 3.94% from 4.88% in January.

-- By February, the senior overcollateralization (OC) ratio test cushions of the European CDOs that we reviewed demonstrated overall improved performance. These cushions represent the difference between the weighted-average OC percentage of senior tranches and the weighted-average required OC percentage of senior tranches calculated by the index.

For more information on the performance metrics we use in the CDO of ABS performance index, see "Glossary Of Cash Flow CLO Performance Index Fields," published on Jan. 30, 2009. For a list of transactions this report tracks, see "List Of Transactions Included In European CDO Of ABS Performance Index Report (As Of July 2012)," published on July 3, 2012.

