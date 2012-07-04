July 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BSN medical Luxembourg Holding S.a.r.l. (BSN) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. The IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN on BSN's IDR reflects the pending completion of the acquisition of BSN by private equity firm EQT which will result in refinancing of BSN's existing debt with the proceeds of the proposed EUR864.5m senior secured credit facility, EUR391.5m mezzanine loan facility and EUR651.3m equity contribution. The successful completion of the transaction will result in increased leverage upon completion of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in mid-August.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Fitch expects to downgrade BSN's IDR to 'B' with a Stable Outlook and assign a 'BB (exp)/RR1' to the new senior secured credit facility. Final ratings are contingent upon final documentation conforming materially to the information previously provided to Fitch.

The ratings are supported by BSN's leading market positions within the global medical device industry, strong brand recognition, its solid and consistent operating performance and robust free cash flow generation with EBITDA and FCF margin of 25.2% and 13.0%, respectively, for FY11. The ratings also acknowledge the company's strong customer and geographic diversity in each business unit. Fitch views BSN as well-positioned to benefit from favourable long-term demand trends such as ageing and obesity and sees additional growth from efforts to expand their presence in Emerging Markets. The ratings are negatively impacted by government healthcare cost reductions in Europe and the weakened economic climate. Negative rating factors also include the potential for increased price competition from low-cost competitors.

The combination of stable earnings and low capital spending has helped the company to consistently generate strong free cash flow in recent years. However, the high funding costs under the new capital structure are projected to consume a large portion of operating profits and, thus, have a negative impact on operating cash flow. BSN is, however, expected to continue reporting positive free cash flow in the coming years. Fitch acknowledges that the company may also seek to accelerate growth through selective bolt-on acquisitions.

BSN's ratings are constrained by the relatively weak credit metrics expected under the new capital structure. Fitch expects opening LTM lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (x) of c. 6.5x, up from c. 4.0x at the end of May 2012. Through a combination of debt reduction and EBITDAR growth, Fitch expects credit protection measures are expected to strengthen by FY14 with the lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (x) declining below 5.5x and EBITDAR Fixed Charge Cover approaching 2.0x. Concerns over the large initial quantum of debt are mitigated by Fitch's expectation that BSN, as it has in the past, will continue to use excess cash flow to accelerate debt reduction while also maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the post-closing IDR could, among other factors, be caused by an increase in net lease-adjusted leverage to above 7.5x due to significant decline in profitability or increased debt, Fixed Charge Coverage below 1.7x, negative organic revenue dynamics for several successive years and/or negative free cash flow resulting in reduced liquidity. A positive rating action could be driven by further improvement in operating profitability through organic business growth, accelerated debt repayment that reduces net lease-adjusted leverage to below 5.5x, and/or Fixed Charge Coverage ratio between 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

In its recovery analysis, Fitch has used a going concern assumption, as the resultant enterprise value is considerably higher than under a liquidation scenario. Fitch believes that a 28% discount to current EBITDA (leading to a hypothetical post-default EBITDA margin in the range of 18%-20%) and a 6.5x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in outstanding expected recoveries for first lien creditors in the event of default. Senior secured creditors would benefit from first-ranking security ownership interest in each obligor (other than the parent) and guarantees provided by major subsidiaries accounting for c. 80% of consolidated EBITDA and gross assets.