OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3's class A, B, and C notes.

-- This ABS transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco Santander in Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3's class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

This asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted by Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers. Banco Santander will also act as servicer, financial agent, and treasury account provider.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The issuer is established as a "fondo de titulizacion de activos" (a Spanish special-purpose entity with the purpose to issue the notes). At closing, the transaction will feature a reserve fund that will provide credit support to the class A and B notes. This reserve fund will cover shortfalls of interest and payment of principal for the class A and B notes during the life of the transaction. It will be fully funded at closing with the proceeds of the issuance of class C notes. The initial level of the reserve fund will be 20% of the initial collateral balance, and the issuer will deposit it in a treasury account held with Banco Santander.

-- There will be no interest rate swap agreement in this transaction.

-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal will be combined into a single priority of payments, with an interest-deferral trigger for the class B notes, based on cumulative defaults. Principal for the class B notes will be fully subordinated to the senior (class A) notes.

Our analysis has indicated the following key pool characteristics:

-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.79% and 4.10% of the preliminary pool balance, respectively.

-- Regarding industry concentration, 17.25% of the preliminary pool was granted to SMEs in the commerce sector, while the construction and real estate sectors represent 12.06% and 10.18% of the preliminary pool, respectively.

-- About 7% of the preliminary pool comprises loans granted to self-employed borrowers.

-- About 12% of the preliminary pool comprises secured loans. This is a much lower percentage of secured loans than we have seen in other securitizations originated by Banco Santander. At the same time, historical accumulated arrears data of Banco Santander's SMEs and self-employed book show significantly better performance of unsecured loans than secured ones.

-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization profiles, including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into account in our cash flow analysis.

Our preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'A-' rating level.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to a 'A-' rating level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).

RATINGS LIST

Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3

EUR1.884 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 1,303.1

B CCC (sf) 266.9

C CC (sf) 314.0