(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corealcredit Bank AG's (CCB,'BBB-'/Stable/'F3')
mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA-'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit risk of
the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.
The Pfandbriefe rating is based on CCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB-' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 18.1%, the
combination of which enables CCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'A' on
a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis,
overcollateralisation (OC) of 13% allows the cover pool to withstand 'A' stress
levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to
achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe
default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AA-'. The affirmation is based on the
issuer's public commitment to maintain OC of at least 13%.
As of 30 April 2012, CCB's EUR3.06bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were
secured by a cover pool of EUR3.54bn, resulting in nominal OC of 15.9%, while
the lowest level of OC in the past 12 months was 14.1%. In its analysis, Fitch
only took the publicly committed minimum OC level of 13% into account given the
issuer's 'F3' Short-term IDR.
The OC supporting a given rating will be affected by, among other factors, the
profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. All else being equal, a
downgrade of the issuer would lead to a simultaneous downgrade of CCB's mortgage
Pfandbriefe.
Fitch determined that around 18% of the cover assets relates to special-purpose
company (SPC) borrowers and 65% to non-SPC borrowers. The remainder of the cover
pool relates to substitute assets, including some bonds to non-German issuers.
The mortgage part of the cover pool is almost exclusively exposed to Germany.
The pool is relatively concentrated, with the top 20 group exposures
representing about 30% of the total loan balance.
As part of last year's update of Fitch's "Criteria for the Analysis of Covered
Bonds Secured by Commercial Real Estate Loans", the treatment of portfolio
concentrations was clarified. Fitch applies additional stresses to non-SPC
borrowers with a share of more than 0.50% of the total cover pool. The
application of recovery haircuts to these borrowers led to lower calculated
recovery rates in a 'A' scenario which decreased to 83.3% from 93.3% compared to
Fitch's last analysis. Conversely, CCB further improved its data delivery, which
enabled the agency to remove some of the conservative assumptions applied
previously. This has led to lower calculated default rates in a 'A' scenario of
50.8% (vs. 69.5%). The resulting 'A' loss rate is 8.5%.
Almost all assets (96.8%) and all Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. There is
only a currency mismatch in CHF arising from a small remaining position on the
asset side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around
47.1% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 32.3% of the Pfandbriefe.
The maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities have decreased as a
result of a number of small issues done by the issuer in the past few years.
Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash
flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not
mitigated by privileged derivatives.
Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its
criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If fully
implemented, the proposed changes could lead to a rating downgrade by one or two
notches.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.