(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Leningrad Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the region's Short-term rating at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded the region's National Long-term rating to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bond of RUB1.3bn.

The upgrade reflects the region's sound operating performance, low level of debt, strong liquidity and growing economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a steady operating performance with balanced or close to balanced budget and low level of debt in 2012-2014.

Fitch notes that positive rating action is subject to sustained sound budgetary performance with operating margin at about 20% in the medium term coupled with containment of direct risk at sound levels. Conversely sharp deterioration of budgetary performance and growth of total indebtedness significantly above Fitch's expectations would be negative for the rating.

Leningrad region has a well-diversified economy based on processing industries and transport sector. The region's economy continued to grow at rates above the national average in 2011. Gross regional product (GRP) expanded 6.4% yoy in 2011 (2010: 5.2%).

The region has consistently demonstrated surplus budgets with the exception of 2009. Fitch expects the region to have close to balanced budgets in 2012-2014, despite expected capex at above 20% of total expenditure. The region's self-financing capacity of capital expenditure was strong in 2010-2011.

Fitch expects the region's operating margin to remain sound in 2012-2014. Operating revenue will continue to increase driven by growth of industrial output and broadening of the tax base. In 2011 the margin was slightly below 19% and surplus before debt variation equalled 1% of total revenue. The region has low reliance on current transfers from the federal budget. Tax revenue represents more than 80% of the region's total operating revenue.

Fitch expects the region will continue to have low level of debt in 2012-2014. Direct risk will decline as existing liabilities come to maturity. In relative terms the region's direct risk will not exceed 5% of current revenue. The payback ratio (direct risk/current balance) will remain very strong and should not exceed six months in 2012-2014. The region's direct risk amounted to RUB2.6bn at end-2011, or a low 4.4% of current revenue (2010: 5.5%).

Leningrad region had a sound liquidity cushion, as its cash amounted to RUB4.3bn at end-2011. The region has established its own reserve fund in 2012 to ensure smooth cash management during potential financial instability.

The region is located in the north-west of the Russian Federation. It accounted for 1.3% of the country's GRP in 2010 and 1.2% of its population. The region's revenue is driven by taxes (81.6% of operating revenue in 2011).