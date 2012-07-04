(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are raising our long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on DBP to 'BB+', while affirming the long-term local currency rating at 'BB+'.

-- The rating action on DBP is the direct result of the raising of the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of the Philippines to 'BB+', in view of DBP's status as a government-related entity with a critical role and integral link to the sovereign.

-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of Philippines.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to 'BB+', while affirming the long-term local currency rating at 'BB+'. The outlooks on both long-term ratings are stable.

Rationale

The rating action on DBP is the direct result of the raising of the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of the Philippines to 'BB+', in view of DBP's status as a government-related entity with a critical role and integral link to the sovereign (see "Philippines FC Rating Raised To 'BB+' From 'BB' On Rising Fiscal Flexibility; LC Rating Affirmed," published July 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

DBP plays a critical public policy role in supporting the economic and social development of the Philippines and has an integral link to the government. In supporting the government's development agenda, DBP undertakes a wide range of projects that it could not have otherwise pursued on a commercial basis. Therefore, we believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBP in the event of financial distress.