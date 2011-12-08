Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has downgraded four, upgraded two, and affirmed seven notes from 11 synthetic arbitrage corporate CDOs (SCDOs) arranged out of Asia, excluding Japan. SCDOs typically reference a portfolio of 100 to 150 corporate obligations mainly in the U.S. and Europe. The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

The downgrades follow the default of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) that was widely referenced in eight of the 11 SCDOs. Losses from PMI are expected either to reduce the credit enhancement (CE) to a negligible level or result in losses on the notes. Notes that have been downgraded to 'CCsf' do not have enough CE to withstand an additional credit event; their portfolios still reference 'CCC' assets, which represent between 3% and 6% of the portfolio notional. Notes that have been downgraded to 'Csf' are expected to incur losses from PMI. These losses will be realised upon the receipt of the valuation notice of PMI from the calculation agent.

The two upgrades relate to two transactions that do not reference PMI. The upgrades reflect adequate CE to absorb potential credit events and stable portfolio performance with no defaults since 2009; the portfolios reference only one asset in the 'CCC' category. The Outlook of these two notes is Stable, reflecting adequate surplus CE at their respective rating levels.

Six notes from four transactions were affirmed despite PMI being referenced in the portfolios as the notes' estimated remaining CE is still commensurate with their ratings. The Outlook of Omega Capital Investment Plc Series 40's (Omega 40) class A notes was revised to Negative from Stable, reflecting a reduction in surplus CE, although current CE levels can still withstand the default of all 'CCC' assets in the portfolio until scheduled maturity in June 2012. A Negative Outlook has been assigned to Omega 40's class B notes ('CCsf') to reflect the likelihood of default should the recovery of PMI be lower than 12%.

Separately, Fitch has also affirmed the rating of a CDO-squared transaction, Zenesis SPC Series 2006-7 class A floating-rate notes due 2012 (Zenesis 2006-7). This is despite the occurrence of two additional credit events with respect to Dynegy Holdings, LLC and AMR Corporation in one of the inner CDOs. This inner CDO still has adequate CE to cover expected losses until the transaction's maturity in March 2012.

Recovery Estimates for the tranches rated 'CCCsf' or lower are zero given the typical tranche thickness of 1% or less of the portfolio notional.

Excluding the defaulted reference entities and the CDO-squared transaction, the quality of the underlying assets is broadly unchanged from the last rating action in March 2011; on average, 'CCC or below' assets account for 5% of the portfolios, while 'B' assets have increased to 6% from 4%.

Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Ltd Series 6

AUD105m notes due March 2014 downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Corsair (Jersey) No. 2 Limited Series 72

AUD135m notes due March 2013 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2006-17

USD7.523m notes due December 2011 affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-15

USD11.961m Class IA notes due April 2014 affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

USD16.026m Class IIA notes due April 2014 affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-16

USD3.904m notes due October 2012 affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-32

USD23.63m notes due August 2014 downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-33

USD6.844m notes due February 2013 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Omega Capital Investments Plc Series 40

AUD70m class A notes due June 2012 affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; Recovery Estimate of 0%

AUD40m class B notes due June 2012 affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned Outlook Negative; Recovery Estimate of 0%

Zenesis SPC Series 2006-7 class A floating rate notes due 2012

USD53.2m notes due March 2012 affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Zenesis SPC Series 2007-10 class A floating rate notes due 2012

USD13.6m notes due September 2012 upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable

Zenesis SPC Series 2007-10 class A floating rate notes due 2014

USD17.2m notes due September 2014 upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable