Dec 08-

-- We expect TM to maintain its strong credit protection ratios over the next 18 months, despite some debt-funded capital expenditure and recent margin pressures.

-- The company has used internal funds and proceeds from the sale of noncore assets to fund its ongoing capital expenditure.

-- We are affirming the 'A-' ratings on TM and on the notes. We are also affirming the 'axAA' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TM will maintain its strong business risk profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Telekom Malaysia Bhd. (TM), and removed it from CreditWatch, where it had been placed with negative implications on July 28, 2011. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch the 'axAA' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company. We also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch the 'A-' issue ratings on the US$500 million notes due 2014 that TM guarantees, and the US$300 million 7.785% debentures due 2025 that the company issued.

"We removed the ratings from CreditWatch after assessing TM's stand-alone credit profile now as 'a-', compared to 'bbb+' previously. We expect the company to maintain its financial performance due to its solid cash flow generation capacity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manuel Guerena. "Moreover, its "business as usual" capital expenditure is likely to be lower than in previous years, even if the expenditure related to its high-speed broadband (HSBB) network grows temporarily."

In our view, TM's dominant position in the domestic fixed-line, data, and broadband markets translates into a strong business risk profile. This supports the company's strong operating cash flows, which along with proceeds from noncore assets divestitures, has funded a significant portion of its capital expenditure program. A decline in TM's traditional voice fixed-line business and the company's limited cash flow diversity partly offset these strengths.

TM operates in an economic and regulatory environment that we view as stable. The national government is providing support to TM in the 10-year deployment period of Malaysia's HSBB network. The government will fund Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 2.4 billion (nearly 21%) of the network's total estimated cost of MYR11.3 billion.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we believe the likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress is "moderately high". Our view is based on our assessment of TM's:

-- "Important" role for the government of Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAA+/axA-1). TM has an important socio-economic role in the development of the country's telecommunications infrastructure projects.

-- "Strong" link with the government, which indirectly owns about 61% of the company, primarily through Khazanah Nasional Bhd.'s 28.7% holding in TM.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that the growth in TM's nonvoice services, mainly from broadband and data, will continue to offset the gradually declining revenue from its fixed-line telephony operations," said Mr. Guerena. The outlook also factors in our expectation that there will be no material increase in debt to fund either capital expenditure or any special dividend payments.

We could lower the rating on TM if: higher-than-anticipated capital spending and dividend payouts weaken the company's financial metrics, including the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA approaching 2.5x.

Upside rating potential is unlikely in the next 18 months, or at least until TM's HSBB capital expenditure program is near completion. We may, however, raise the rating when the company completes the HSBB rollout and if it maintains robust profitability and margins, preserves its strong liquidity, and improves its financial performance, such that its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The long-term local currency rating on TM would not be affected if we lower or raise the local currency sovereign rating on Malaysia by one notch. But a lowering of the long-term foreign currency sovereign rating could prompt us to lower the long-term foreign currency rating on the company. At this stage, any rating action on Malaysia is unlikely.

