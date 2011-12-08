(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings, in a special report, says that a failure to appreciate the inherent risks of lease rental discounting (LRD) loans may leave market participants exposed to stress in commercial rental market in an economic downturn. Fitch analysed the structural and underwriting aspects of LRD loans by conducting a survey of financial institutions, which are the active LRD loan lenders.

The structure of a typical LRD loan ensures relatively higher availability of cash to service the loan and easier access to collateral in the event of a default compared with the direct lending of real estate corporates and construction-linked loans. As such, LRD loans have a lower risk profile than other real estate loans. As of October 2011, the total exposure of the Indian banking system to commercial real estate sector loans was INR1,172.6bn (source: The Reserve Bank of India ); an estimated 25% of this exposure relates to LRD loans. As per Fitch's survey, the performance of such loans has been satisfactory to date. However, the inherent risks of such loans such as the counterparty risk of the property owner, downward renegotiation of rents and tenant concentration risk may impact market participants in the event of an economic slowdown.

"In many cases, the pricing of LRD loans suggests that these are perceived by some lenders to be in the high investment grade. However, given their strong credit and operational linkage with sub-investment grade real estate corporate owners, the credit profile of such LRD loans is expected to be weaker." Says Deep N. Mukherjee, Director, Structured Finance.

The core aspects of the structure of an LRD loan are similar across institutional lenders. These features include a security package and underwriting aspects such as the methodology of calculating the discounted rent value (DRV), range of margin on DRV, loan-to-value ratio and loan tenure. A DRV margin usually ranges from 10% to 25%, which translates into a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.1 to 1.3, respectively.

Historical information suggests that rental rates in certain Indian metros fell by as much as 40% during 2000-2002. During the stressful period of 2007-2009, corrections in rental rates in the range of 10% to 25% were observed. "Given the historical rental volatility in the Indian metropolitan commercial market, a DSCR of 1.11 to 1.33 is unlikely to provide a sufficient cushion, even in a moderate slowdown", says Amit More, Associate Director with Fitch's Structured Finance Team. "Such DSCR values are typically observed in low- to sub-investment grade ratings in Asian commercial mortgage-backed transactions", adds Mr. More.

The report compares the structural aspects and risks of LRD loans with that of commercial mortgage backed securitisation (CMBS) transactions. As such, significant similarities exist between Indian LRD transactions and CMBS transactions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. CMBS transactions with investment-grade ratings usually have a DSCR above that of a typical Indian LRD loan. Consequently, they are able to withstand much higher volatilities in rental cash flows. However, many CMBS transactions are exposed to refinancing risks at maturity, since the principal is usually not fully amortised, depending on transaction structures.

