(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Societe Nationale Immobiliere (SNI) Long-term local and
foreign currency ratings of 'AA' with a Negative Outlook and a Short-term foreign currency
rating of 'F1+'.
The ratings are based on those of its owner Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(CDC, 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') and the strong support from the French state and
other public bodies for the social housing sector which, as such, is not
expected to exert any negative impact on SNI's accounts as revenue and spending
of this sector do not flow into SNI's income statement. SNI is however, highly
integrated with CDC's strategy and plays a key role in providing nationwide
affordable or intermediate housing. The Outlook on SNI reflects that of CDC's
Issuer Default Rating.
Any rating action on CDC would lead to a similar rating action on SNI. Also, any
weakening in the state's institutional and financial support to the social
housing sector could also lead to a negative rating action if that is allowed to
impact on SNI's accounts in light of the non-perfect insulation of intermediate
housing from pure social housing.
SNI SA (the Group), France's biggest social landlord, is a semi-public company
owned by CDC, which exercises exclusive control and monitoring over it. The
Group, which gathers a large number of subsidiaries in the social, intermediate
and private housing sectors, manages a total housing stock of 300,715 units of
which around 88,000 units are intermediate housing and 185,000 social housing
units, notably through social housing entities (SHEs) for low income household.
The rated entity, SNI, focuses only on intermediate housing; it is 99.99%
controlled by CDC. SNI excludes all of the Group's SHEs.
Intermediate housing is the Group's second largest activity, through SNI. Fitch
considers that intermediate housing does not benefit from the same institutional
support as social housing, although it recognizes that SNI is tightly bound with
the state and the broader public sector as most of its intermediate housing
units are rented through housing reservation agreements therefore ensuring
predictable flows of revenues. Around 80% of SNI's tenants are predominantly
civil servants who pay a rent half-way between the pure social housing and the
rent available on the free market. Moreover, 26% of the tenants of SNI's housing
stock contracted with public bodies (around 15,000 units) receive state housing
subsidies.
SNI and SHEs accounts are not consolidated as both entities do not fall under
the same regulations (commercial code for SNI's intermediate housing and
building and housing code on SNI's social housing activities, commercial code
and building and housing code for the SHEs). Fitch considers that SNI is not as
significantly exposed to financial risks as the SHEs may face as SHEs benefit
from extremely strong support from the French state and local governments so the
risk of SHEs negatively impacting SNI through the Group is considered as
unlikely. Furthermore, public involvement in the funding of SHEs is strong as
CDC is the institutional funding entity, based on its savings accounts. The
SHEs' demand risk is low because of the wide difference between social and
private sector rents.
Accounting, financial and strategic links between the Group and CDC are strong
as SNI fully consolidate with CDC. SNI pays dividends to CDC. Notably, CDC
requires SNI to lastingly respect a target in terms of return on equity.
Moreover, both the Group and SNI are strongly controlled by CDC through a
strategic governance agreement, binding it to its shareholder through a number
of management reporting and financial planning practices. The links between the
Group and CDC are further strengthened by the fact that most of the members of
the Group's supervisory board are currently CDC's representatives.
In 2011, SNI reported a sound operating performance with average consolidated
operating EBITDAR exceeding 45% of revenues in the past two years and
consolidated net profit jumping by 12% in 2011 to EUR142.9m. Part of this was
attributable to optimized property management and sales. SNI is significantly
leveraged with a gearing (long-term debt to capital and reserves) of 200% and an
interest cover of 1.5. As the business grows, so does the need for debt
financing.
A full rating report on SNI will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.