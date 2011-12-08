(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08- The floods in Thailand could cause major global
reinsurance firms to raise catastrophe premiums across the board
to try to absorb the heavy losses from natural disasters in the
Asia-Pacific region, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe that some reinsurance firms have already used up
their catastrophe budgets for the year after big losses linked
to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan and the earthquake in New
Zealand. Losses from the Thai floods will therefore directly
affect their bottom line. However, we expect these to be
manageable, and we do not expect them to result in downgrades
for global reinsurers.
Firms have to balance price increases with the need to
remain competitive. However, the additional burden of the Thai
floods may lead reinsurers to try and recover their losses
through a broader increase in catastrophe reinsurance premiums
during the important January renewal season. In the Thai market
itself, reinsurers are also likely to limit the level of flood
coverage to less than 100% of the total loss.
So far price increases have been mainly focused on those
countries that have been affected by natural disasters. In our
September review of the global reinsurance sector, we
highlighted that US casualty prices remained flat in the June
and July renewal seasons and Florida hurricane-exposed property
premiums were between flat and up 5%. In New Zealand, however,
property renewal prices doubled, and Japanese rates increased by
30%-70%.
Insurers are starting to get a handle on the bills the
industry faces from the Thai floods, but estimates for the total
insured loss vary widely. A lack of available claims adjusters,
the high number of claims and difficulties in accessing some
areas are continuing to make estimating losses difficult.
Munich Re said on Thursday that its own losses from the
floods will be around EUR500m before tax. On Tuesday Swiss Re
estimated that the total insured market loss will be
USD8bn-11bn, but said "significant uncertainty" remains. Aon
Benfield has said insured losses may exceed USD10bn and the
Office of Insurance Commission in Thailand gave an initial
insured loss estimate of around USD7.2bn, excluding business
disruption claims.
We believe losses for local non-life insurers in Thailand
are likely to be manageable, and that they will not trigger
widespread solvency problems because of the relatively low
insurance penetration in the country, and potential government
support due to the severity of this catastrophe.