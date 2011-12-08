(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its ratings on
four Korean policy banks after applying revised criteria for rating banks, which we published on
Nov. 9, 2011, as well as existing criteria for rating government-related entities. The rating
affirmations reflect our assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles of the banks and the
likelihood of government support.
For National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF), we affirmed our 'A/A-1'
ratings, reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, NACF's "strong" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "above average" funding and "adequate"
liquidity. The ratings on NACF benefit from three notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood
of government support.
For Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), we affirmed our 'A/A-1' ratings reflecting
the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The
ratings on IBK benefit from three notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood of government
support.
For Korea Development Bank (KDB), we affirmed our 'A' foreign currency issuer
credit rating and 'A-1' short-term rating reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's
"moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and
"below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings on KDB benefit from four notches
of uplift for "extremely high" likelihood of government support.
For Suhyup Bank, we affirmed our 'A-' ratings reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor
rating, the bank's "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, and "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The rating on Suhyup
benefits from four notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood of government.
The outlooks on NACF, IBK, and Suhyup are stable. The outlook on KDB is negative, reflecting
the risk of a decrease in the likelihood of government support once privatization proceeds.
