(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Santander's sale of its Colombian operations to CorpBanca of Chile will provide a relatively substantial capital boost without significantly affecting the international diversification that helps support the bank's credit rating.

While Latin America represents the main growth opportunity for Santander, we believe the Colombian operations, which have a market share of 2.7%, are a long way from achieving the critical mass that Santander is targeting in all its core markets. The sale, therefore, does not affect our view that Santander's geographical diversification helps offset a muted performance in Spain and sets the bank apart from the purely domestic Spanish banks.

We downgraded Santander to 'AA-' with a negative outlook from 'AA' in October. This move was driven by our earlier downgrade of the Spanish sovereign and was consistent with our view that many banks, particularly in Europe, face a number of material challenges. Santander's rating remains above the 'A-' support rating floor for the biggest Spanish banks.

The EUR615m capital gain that will be booked from the deal represents a sizeable gain compared to the approximate EUR910m sale price. We believe this indicates that Santander is in a good position to dispose of assets that provide the biggest capital boost with the smallest overall impact on the group. Colombia accounted for just 0.5% of the bank's overall profit in 2010.

Santander said in October that it needed to increase its capital by around EUR6.47bn to meet a 9% target, following a preliminary review of European bank capital by the European Banking Authority (EBA). The group said it could achieve this through measures including the retention of profits and the optimisation of risk-weighted assets, but added that it would take further steps, including asset sales, to target a rate of 10%. The EBA will publish the final results of its review of capital requirements later Thursday.