(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Automocion II Cofiber E.F.C. FTA's (AyT Automocion II Cofiber) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) rating at Short-term 'F1sf'. The affirmation follows the programme's annual review.

AyT Automocion II Cofiber is a single-seller ABCP programme backed by receivables due from car dealers in Spain that may issue commercial paper (CP) up to a maximum amount of EUR50m and is fully supported by a guarantee facility (contrato de aseguramiento) provided by the Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro (CECA; 'A'/Negative/'F1').

Under the guarantee facility, CECA has an obligation to purchase new CP notes in the event that CP cannot be rolled over for any reason and the facility also guarantees the full repayment of CP if a programme liquidation event is triggered. Consequently, the conduit's rating is directly linked to CECA's rating, such that if CECA's Short-term rating is downgraded, the notes' rating would also be downgraded.