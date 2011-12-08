(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Roto India Enterprise (RIE) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned RIE's additional INR50m fund-based limits 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

RIE's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long- Term Rating: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR120m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR80m fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

For RIE's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, titled, "Fitch Affirms Roto India Bank Loans at 'B-(ind)'/'F4(ind)", dated 30 June 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.