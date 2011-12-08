(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08-

-- We have changed our rating approach for the subsidiaries of Kazakhstan's 100% state-owned oil company JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG), including 63%-owned oil production company JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGEP), 100%-owned oil pipeline company KazTransOil (KTO), and 100%-owned gas pipeline company KazTransGas (KTG).

-- We are raising the long-term issuer credit ratings on KMGEP and KTO to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', reflecting their status as core members of the KMG group, their relatively solid stand-alone credit profiles, and our expectation that they would benefit from a degree of government support in the event of stress.

-- The outlook on KMGEP and KTO is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on KMG.

-- We are revising the outlook on KTG and its 100%-owned gas pipeline operator JSC Intergas Central Asia to positive from stable, while affirming the long-term issuer credit ratings at 'BB'.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on the core subsidiaries of Kazakhstan's 100% state-owned oil company JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG).

We raised the ratings on 63%-owned oil production company JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGEP) and 100%-owned oil pipeline company KazTransOil (KTO) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we revised the outlook on 100%-owned gas pipeline company KazTransGas (KTG) and its 100%-owned gas pipeline operator JSC Intergas Central Asia (ICA) to positive from stable, while affirming the long-term issuer credit ratings at 'BB'. The ratings on ICA are equalized with those on KTG.

The rating actions reflect our expectations that the subsidiaries would benefit from a degree of extraordinary government support in the event of stress, due to their "strong", albeit indirect, links with the government of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2). Accordingly, we are switching from parent-subsidiary methodology to government-related entity methodology.

We believe that both KMGEP and KTO are core subsidiaries of KMG with relatively solid stand-alone credit profiles which we assess at 'bb+'. We view their role in the oil-focused economy of Kazakhstan as "very important", and the likelihood of extraordinary state support as "high".

We view KTG and ICA as less important for the KMG group and for Kazakhstan's economy in general, and assess KTG's improving stand-alone credit profile at 'bb-'. Under our methodology, this implies a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary state support in the event of stress and underpins the rating at 'BB'.

Our treatment of KMGEP, KTG, and KTO as government-related entities enables us to rate them above the 'b+' stand-alone credit profile of KMG. At the same time, we do not see the subsidiaries as fully insulated from the parent and accordingly cap the ratings on KMGEP and KTO at the level of that on the parent ('BBB-').

The rating on KMG reflects our expectation of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary state support, given the group's role as a key government tool for managing state assets in the oil and gas sector. Our low assessment of KMG's stand-alone credit profile reflects its high debt and negative free cash flow.

The stable outlooks on KMGEP and KTO reflect the stable outlook on KMG. The positive outlooks on KTG and ICA reflect our view that the ratings on both companies could be raised if KTG's stand-alone credit profile continues to improve.

