Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has published the December edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

Highlights in this month's issue include commentaries from Fitch's corporate team, "Fitch: Negative Outlook for Most Indian Telcos in 2012", "Fitch: Carbon Credit Revenues Likely to Fall Post 2012", and "Fitch: Indian Telco M&A Rules to Spur Consolidation, Investment".

In addition, the issue includes commentaries from Fitch's GIG and structured finance teams, "Fitch: SPU Losses Threaten Fiscal Targets in 5 Indian States" and "Fitch: Indian SF Survives Global Financial Crisis", respectively. It also features sector credit factors for rating Indian auto suppliers.

The newsletter also features rating actions carried out by the agency in November 2011 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

