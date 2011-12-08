Dec 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed the Robeco Lux-o-rente 'AAf' fund credit quality rating (FCQR) on CreditWatch with negative implications. This follows the placement of 15 eurozone sovereign credit ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications", published Dec. 5, 2011). The fund volatility rating is unaffected at this time.

Managed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V., in Rotterdam, Robeco Lux-o-rente is an investment fund that invests worldwide in government bonds, using a unique proprietary investment model. The investment objective of the fund is to provide a high total return against its benchmark, the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index Global, hedged into euros.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there is a one-in-two chance that we would lower the fund credit quality rating based on the direct sovereign investments that Robeco Lux-o-rente has made and the effect of lower sovereign ratings. Most of the eurozone sovereign investments expose Robeco Lux-o-rente to Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, and Germany. Based on these exposures, we could lower the rating by one notch, in accordance with our fund credit quality matrix approach. The impact of this may be smaller if the final sovereign ratings are not as extensive as estimated or if subsequent active portfolio management actions are undertaken to maintain the portfolio's credit quality.

We will seek to resolve the CreditWatch negative implications within four weeks of the resolution of the CreditWatch placement across the 15 eurozone sovereigns.

Standard & Poor's FCQRs capture a fund's overall exposure to default risk. When we assign a credit quality rating, we evaluate the fund's portfolio credit risk and conduct a qualitative assessment of fund management's credit procedures. FCQRs are based on a credit matrix approach derived from our historical default and ratings transition studies, and a detailed examination of both a fund's management and its credit analysis.

Our FCQRs, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect our view of the level of protection a fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses from credit defaults). The ratings, from 'AAAf' to 'CCCf', may be modified by adding a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show the fund's relative standing within the major rating categories.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Fund Credit Quality Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007

-- Fund Volatility Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007

-- Methodology: Updated Fund Credit Quality Ratings Criteria for Counterparty Transactions, July 22, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications, Dec. 5, 2011