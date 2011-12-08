Dec 08-Fitch Ratings has affirmed Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt issued by Legal & General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G at 'A-' and L&G's subordinated debt ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and IFS rating are Stable.

The affirmations reflect L&G's robust capital position and strong franchise in the UK, as well as solid liquidity and operating cash generation. L&G's regulatory capital position is strong with an Insurance Groups Directive surplus of GBP4.0bn and surplus in the with-profits fund of GBP1.3bn (H111). Fitch also considers capital to be strong on a risk-adjusted basis and relative to peers. Liquidity at the holding company level is solid with short-term liquidity arrangements in place and a resilient dividend stream from the operating companies.

L&G is one of the top ten largest providers of retail and institutional funds by assets under management (AUM) and is the seventh-largest UK life and pensions provider by net premiums. The company has a widely diversified product range in its main market, the UK, including protection, savings and an asset management business with over GBP360bn of AUM. L&G's sales have remained strong throughout the past three years despite the adverse market conditions.

L&G announced in October 2011 that it had entered into a bulk annuity transaction worth GBP1.1bn. "The agreement with T&N retirement scheme is significantly larger than the transactions usually written by L&G," says Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "The average deal size written by the group between October 2010 and September 2011 was under GBP10m. L&G has 25 years experience writing annuity business, and continues to be a strong participant in the market."

These positive factors are offset by a number of key risks to L&G's ratings. The group has high exposure to the credit markets through its large non-linked non-profit investment portfolio and shareholder funds. As at 30 June 2011, invested assets net of derivative liabilities were GBP33bn, including approximately GBP30bn invested in bonds. A credit default reserve of GBP1.5bn has been set up against this portfolio. Net default experience was GBP1m in 2009 and 2010 combined, which is significantly below the reserving assumptions. The annuity book, which has liabilities of over GBP25bn, also carries risks of improvements in longevity in excess of those assumed.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include any significant deterioration in default experience, adverse credit migration or improvements in longevity expectations, any structural increase in leverage, a sustained fall in interest cover to below 5x or a weakening of the franchise (as evidenced by, for example, falls in sales or profit margins over a period of time). An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the group's concentration in the UK market and relatively high financial leverage.