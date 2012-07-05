(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 -
Ratings -- National Power Corp. ----------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 637193
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil med-term note Prog 06/07/1995: sr
unsecd BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$300 mil 9.625% gtd nts due 05/15/2028 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 11/02/2016 BB+ 04-Jul-2012