(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on Aoi
Funding Corp.'s asset-backed loan (ABL) and asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programs to
'A-1 (sf)' from 'A-1+ (sf)'. The rating actions follow our lowering of the short-term credit
rating on Shizuoka Bank Ltd to 'A-1' on Dec. 8, 2011.
The ABL program and the ABCP program are entirely supported by a backup commitment line
provided by Shizuoka Bank. As a result, the ratings on Aoi Funding's programs are dependent on
the short-term credit rating on Shizuoka Bank.
RATINGS LOWERED
Aoi Funding Corp.
Asset-backed loan program
To From
A-1 (sf) A-1+ (sf)
Aoi Funding Corp.
Multiseller ABCP program
To From
A-1 (sf) A-1+ (sf)