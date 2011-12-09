(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on Aoi Funding Corp.'s asset-backed loan (ABL) and asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programs to 'A-1 (sf)' from 'A-1+ (sf)'. The rating actions follow our lowering of the short-term credit rating on Shizuoka Bank Ltd to 'A-1' on Dec. 8, 2011.

The ABL program and the ABCP program are entirely supported by a backup commitment line provided by Shizuoka Bank. As a result, the ratings on Aoi Funding's programs are dependent on the short-term credit rating on Shizuoka Bank.

RATINGS LOWERED

Aoi Funding Corp.

Asset-backed loan program

To From

A-1 (sf) A-1+ (sf)

Aoi Funding Corp.

Multiseller ABCP program

To From

A-1 (sf) A-1+ (sf)