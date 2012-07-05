July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term rating at 'F3', following the
announced acquisition of Volvo Aerospace from AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable) for GBP633m.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The acquisition is seen as positive for GKN's business profile as it represents a good
strategic fit, allowing the company to broaden its OEM footprint in aerospace and obtain
complementary technologies and products to its existing portfolio. It also improves the group's
balance between the more stable aerospace and defence activities with those of auto supply.
These factors mitigate the temporary deterioration in the group's financial profile resulting
from the transaction.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GKN's capital structure will retain an
appropriate level of financial flexibility after the transaction. Fitch assumes that the GBP140m
equity issuance in relation to the Volvo Aerospace acquisition will be successfully completed
and the GBP500m acquisition bridge loan will be refinanced via long-term debt by end-2013. The
Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's financial performance will remain
within the parameters of its current rating, with effective cost management offsetting raw
material price pressures and the effect of a toughening environment in automotive supply in H212
and 2013