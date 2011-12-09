Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Corsair (Jersey) Limited's Series 326 credit-linked notes due September 2014 as follows:

JPY4bn* notes due September 2014 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

* as of 8 December 2011

The transaction is a managed synthetic corporate CDO, referencing a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate obligations.

Eight credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November 2011.

Fitch believes it is highly likely that the transaction will incur a loss following the default of PMI, based on the cumulative loss caused by the preceding seven credit events and limited remaining credit enhancement. The loss from PMI is expected to materialise once the final price for the defaulted credit has been determined. The Recovery Estimate is unchanged since it was assigned on 18 November 2011 at 0%.