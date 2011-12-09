BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration
* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators
Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Corsair (Jersey) Limited's Series 326 credit-linked notes due September 2014 as follows:
JPY4bn* notes due September 2014 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
* as of 8 December 2011
The transaction is a managed synthetic corporate CDO, referencing a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate obligations.
Eight credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November 2011.
Fitch believes it is highly likely that the transaction will incur a loss following the default of PMI, based on the cumulative loss caused by the preceding seven credit events and limited remaining credit enhancement. The loss from PMI is expected to materialise once the final price for the defaulted credit has been determined. The Recovery Estimate is unchanged since it was assigned on 18 November 2011 at 0%.
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.