Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Supreme Build Cap Limited's (SBCL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch BB(ind)' rating on SBCL's INR540.6m long-term loan (last year outstanding INR550m).

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn has the loan has been paid in full. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SBCL.