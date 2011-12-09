(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Unitech Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn Unitech's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR5,000m, INR20,000m and INR19,000m long-term debt programmes: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR5,000m and INR6,000m short-term debt programmes: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,000m short-term bank loan programme: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR3,000m non-fund based bank limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Unitech.

Fitch migrated Unitech to the "Non-Monitored" category on 29 March 2011 (please see 'Fitch Migrates Unitech's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).