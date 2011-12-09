(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Parsvnath Developers Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn the 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' rating on Parsvnath's long-term loans of INR2bn and INR9bn, and the 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' rating on its short-term loan of INR2bn.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Parsvnath.

Fitch migrated Parsavnath to the "Non-Monitored" category on 2 June 2011 (please see 'Fitch Migrates Parsvnath Developers' Ratings to "Non Monitored" Category, available at www.fitchratings.com).