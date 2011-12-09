Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Finance (CMH)'s notes and removed the Class A notes
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:
EUR250m Class A (ISIN: XS0241931442): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from RWN;
Outlook Negative
EUR50m Class B (ISIN: XS0241934628): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE)
70%
EUR40m Class C (ISIN: XS0241935195): affirmed at 'CCsf'; (RE) 0%
EUR35m Class D (ISIN: XS0241935609): affirmed at 'Csf'; (RE) 0%
The rating actions follow the Irish Government's decision not to pursue the
removal of upward-only rent reviews (UORR) on existing business leases. The
decision not to proceed with the amendment to the Landlord and Tenant (Business
Leases Review) Bill was due to the vulnerability to legal challenges stemming
from conflicts with the Irish Constitution. Although the decision clarifies one
of Fitch's concerns about the portfolio's performance, the Negative Outlook on
the class A notes reflects the agency's continuing concerns about the state of
the fragile Irish property market.
Investors and commercial landlords can now be more confident that the cash flows
generated from existing Irish commercial property leases will not be modified.
The uncertainty created from the proposed bill was widely believed to be one of
the main contributing factors to the lack of commercial property transactions
over the past 12 months. Fitch believes that this decision is likely to lead to
an increase in the number of property transactions in Ireland in 2012. The
recent reduction in stamp duty should also incentivise prospective buyers.
Although the news was met negatively by occupiers, and in particular retail
tenants, it is good news for Irish commercial property owners. The National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is now Ireland's largest landlord and property
owner. Fitch believes the shelving of the UORR removal will be positive for
their asset values, and other, Irish portfolios. However, Fitch still expects
full losses on the Opera Finance CMH EUR85m junior loan, which was transferred
to NAMA in 2010. Prime yields for retail and office properties remain at 10-year
highs but based on low investment activity. Fitch believes that the continued
yield softening should now begin to stabilise.
The current passing rent is EUR26.5m versus an ERV of EUR21.8. If the removal of
UORR had been retrospective, it would have had a negative impact on the value of
the underlying assets and ultimately the rating of the notes. Fitch's opinion on
the value of the CMH portfolio remains relatively unchanged. The Fitch
securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 132% and the agency expects partial
losses on the class B notes and full losses on the class C and D notes.
The portfolio was re-valued by DTZ in February 2011 (reporting a 13% decline
from a February 2010 valuation). The reported value is now 54% below DTZ's
October 2008 peak valuation. The reported securitised / whole loan LTVs are now
129% and 158%, respectively.
Opera Finance (CMH) plc is a single-borrower securitisation that closed in
February 2006. The EUR375m interest-only loan is secured over 16 properties
located in Ireland, with an initial aggregate market value (MV) of EUR570m.
Expected maturity is in January 2013, while legal final maturity is in January
2015.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.