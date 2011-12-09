Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroder Investment Management's (Schroders) 'M1' Asset
Manager rating. The rating covers the company's London-based investment activities with the
exception of the alternative asset management business. Asset manager operations in the 'M1'
category demonstrate the lowest vulnerability to operational and investment management failure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Schroders' strength and overall stability during
2011. It takes into account the firm's ability to manage increased volumes and
new mandate complexities, particularly in the institutional Multi-Asset space.
Schroders has made progress in developing an absolute return expertise, as
demonstrated in the hiring of high profile investment professionals over the
past year.
Schroders' key strengths reside in its global, diversified, long-established
franchise and a solid risk management framework. Disciplined, research-driven
investment processes across asset classes and a robust operational
infrastructure also differentiate Schroders from peers.
The main challenges facing Schroders are to contain the retail industry outflow
trend, expand its absolute return investment capabilities and adapt to
regulatory changes. The overhaul of the Front Office technological platform is
also a major project to support the longer term evolution of the business,
including the increased use of derivatives. Fitch also recognises that
Schroders, whose success is largely driven by investment performance, will
continuously be challenged to retain talented investment professionals.
Schroders' 'M1' rating is based on the following category scores, which
represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 1.75
Risk Management & Controls: 1.75
Portfolio Management: 2.00
Investment Administration: 2.25
Technology: 2.00
COMPANY AND STAFFING
Schroders' well diversified business, client and geographic mix support the
resilience of the company in unstable markets. Institutional inflows have offset
net outflows in the intermediary space in the year to September 2011. The
company's stable profitability and liquidity ensures the solid funding of
investment, IT and regulatory needs, as demonstrated by additional staff hires
(7% of workforce in 2011).
RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS
Schroders has an effective risk and governance framework that is well embedded
in the business but also benefits from the independent oversight from
influential risk functions and committees.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment process remained
stable in 2011 and continues to prove efficient in volatile markets. This is
supported by accountable, focused staff and asset class-specific analytics. In
Fitch's view, an increased focus on macro-risks and dynamic risk allocations has
enhanced portfolio constructions, particularly in the fixed income space.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION
Investment operations remain scalable and robust, as demonstrated by an ability
to absorb increased volumes and product complexity in 2011. The reliance on some
third-party service providers is a well-managed area of risk, according to
Fitch.
TECHNOLOGY
Schroders benefits from a scalable, efficient technological platform, largely
built around global third-party vendors whom provide support to strong Middle
Office processes. Schroders has initiated a project aimed at upgrading its Front
Office systems. In Fitch's view, system migrations tend to increase temporary
operational risk, but Schroders has proven in the past its ability to
successfully manage projects of this scale.
COMPANY PROFILE
Schroders, which is the core subsidiary of Schroders plc ('A+'/Stable/'F1'), is
a global asset management company with GBP182.2bn under management as at
end-September 2011 (62% institutional, 38% retail, excluding private banking),
46% of which is invested in equities. The company employed 2,901 staff globally
as of 30 September 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at
