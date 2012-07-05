July 05 -

Overview

-- On July 3, 2012, Barclays Bank PLC announced the resignation of its CEO, Bob Diamond, with immediate effect.

-- This follows a period of intense media, political, and investor scrutiny of Barclays after it had announced its agreement to pay penalties in relation to an industrywide investigation into the setting of interbank offered rates.

-- We are revising our outlook on the long-term rating on Barclays to negative from stable.

-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on Barclays.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the current management flux and near-term strategic uncertainty arising from the revelation of what we perceive to be certain poor business practices and weak compliance in relation to the past setting of interbank offered rates.

Rating Action

On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Barclays. We also affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings on "core" subsidiaries Barclays Private Clients International Ltd. and Barclays Capital Inc. and revised the outlook on both entities to negative from stable.

The ratings on Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (A-/Negative/A-2) and Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by this rating action because the outlook on the long-term ratings on both entities is already negative.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the resignation of Barclays CEO, Bob Diamond, on July 3, 2012. This departure, on top of the resignation of Barclays' non-executive Chairman on July 2, follows a period of intense media, political, and investor scrutiny of Barclays after it had announced on June 27, 2012 that it has agreed to pay penalties in relation to an industrywide investigation into the setting of interbank offered rates.

Hitherto, Barclays' strong and stable management team and clear strategy have been supportive factors in our ratings assessment. We reflected this, in particular, in our view of Barclays' "strong" business position, as defined by our criteria. These supportive factors are especially relevant for a bank for which the potentially more volatile investment banking business line makes a significant contribution to group revenues (about 40% in the case of Barclays). Moreover, in the specific case of Barclays, we believe that Mr. Diamond was closely related to the growth and relatively resilient performance of the investment bank (having led the investment bank for a number of years before becoming CEO at the start of 2011) and was supportive of its strategic prominence within the group.

Our assessment of Barclays' overall franchise has been negatively affected by:

-- The revelation of what we perceive to be certain poor business practices and weak compliance in relation to the past setting of interbank offered rates. These revelations have emerged in regulatory reports on Barclays pertaining to two distinct periods, especially that between January 2005 to July 2008. The second period related to September 2007 to December 2008.

-- What we see as current management flux following the resignations of first the non-executive Chairman, and then the CEO. We understand that the Chairman has since agreed to remain in place on an executive basis to lead the appointment of a new CEO.

-- Our view of near-term strategic uncertainty caused by the change in management. We see potential for the eventual new CEO to review the current scope of Barclays' activities, particularly if that person were an external hire.

We note that the reported total penalties of GBP290 million in relation to the setting of interbank offered rates is not sufficient, on its own, to negatively affect our "adequate" assessment of Barclays' capital and earnings. This is because we maintain our expectation that Barclays' Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 7.0%-7.5% range in the coming 18-24 months. (We calculate this ratio to be around the top end of this range at 7.6% at Dec. 31, 2011.) However, we see potential for a financial impact from litigation relating to interbank interest rates, but it is very difficult to quantify at this stage.

We continue to view Barclays' leading positions in U.K. banking and global investment banking, and its diversified revenue profile and good asset quality relative to peers, as rating strengths.

Our ratings reflect our expectation that Barclays' board will make progress in appointing a new CEO and a new Chairman in the coming weeks, and that these appointments will not lead, in due course, to a major change in Barclays' strategy toward its investment bank or other areas of the business. We believe that this process in its entirety may take a number of months to fulfil.

We understand that a number of other major global banks, according to regulatory statements, have reportedly been part of the industrywide investigation into the setting of interbank offered rates. This rating action is specific to Barclays and we have not pre-judged whether we would take any rating action on any other institution affected by the investigation.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the current management flux and near-term strategic uncertainty which has arisen from the revelation of poor practices and weak compliance in relation to an industrywide review of interbank offered rates. It also reflects our view that the impact on Barclays' overall franchise may persist for an extended period, which in turn could lead to both weaker and less stable revenue generation.

We could lower the ratings on Barclays if the bank is unable to demonstrate to us that its overall business is stronger than other banks with similar industry risk. We would reflect this in a downward revision of our assessment of Barclays' business position to "adequate" from "strong". We could also lower the ratings if Barclays' RAC ratio does not remain within our acceptable range for an "adequate" ratio (7%-10%). We would reflect this in a downward revision of our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate". Our revised assessment could arise, for example, from weaker-than-expected performance in the investment bank, from further financial costs resulting from the interbank interest rate setting episode, or from asset quality deterioration in its retail and corporate banking businesses.

If Barclays was able to demonstrate that its management team and strategic approach has been solidified and clarified, we could revise the outlook back to stable. We could also revise the outlook back to stable if Barclays is able to maintain a resilient operating performance across its key business lines over the coming quarters, thus supporting our assessment of the bank's "strong" business position.