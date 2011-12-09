Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and then withdrew its 'AA-/Stable' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on three entities within Aviva Group-- London & Edinburgh Insurance Co. Ltd., Aviva Insurance UK Ltd., and Aviva Re Europe Ltd.--at the request of the group.

Aviva Group is making changes to its legal structure. It is restructuring some of the entities owned by Aviva PLC and changing its internal reinsurance strategy, not least in light of Solvency II, the EU's directive on the supervision of insurance and reinsurance companies. As a result, the group has requested the withdrawal of three ratings on entities we had considered "core": London & Edinburgh Insurance Co. Ltd.(L&E), Aviva Insurance UK Ltd. (AIUK), Aviva Re Europe Ltd.

As part of Aviva's "One General Insurer" project, it reorganized its U.K.-focused general insurance companies. The change took effect on Nov. 14, 2011. Essentially, it transferred the assets and liabilities from a number of general insurance operating companies, including L&E and AIUK, into Aviva Insurance Ltd. (AI). As a result, we affirmed and withdrew the ratings on L&E and AIUK.

Aviva Re Europe has been one of the group's internal reinsurance captives and has been core to the group since inception in 2009. In particular, Aviva Re Europe has been the internal reinsurance vehicle for its European life business. However, following a review of its internal reinsurance strategy, and taking into account Solvency II's anticipated effect on group diversification benefits and capital management, the group has decided to transfer this internal reinsurance activity from Aviva Re Europe to other group entities including Aviva International Insurance Ltd. (AII). As a result, we affirmed and withdrew the ratings on Aviva Re Europe.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011