July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Investment
Fund's (EIF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
EIF's ratings are primarily underpinned by strong capitalisation and the absence
of debt. Equity accounted for 24.2% of assets and guarantees and Fitch's ratio
of usable to required capital was a comfortable 10x at end-2011. Although it is
not subject to banking regulation, the EIF follows strict self-imposed
concentration, liquidity and capital rules.
This high capitalisation enables the institution to absorb the potential losses
generated by its intrinsically risky activities. EIF financing takes the form of
stakes in private equity (PE) funds, both in early-stage technology enterprises
and more mature growth capital funds, and guarantees of securitisation tranches.
Of its outstanding operations, 87.6% is carried out under mandates entrusted by
its partners, essentially the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European
Commission. The EIF only bears risk on the remaining part (EUR3bn), carried out
using its own resources, but it benefits from the regular income flow from
commissions on these mandates.
Operating asset quality has deteriorated since 2007: 23.8% of PE investments
were impaired at end-2011 and the EIF again recorded heavy provisions on
guarantees in 2011. However, risks are mitigated by country and counterparty
diversification. Also guarantee calls, which remain marginal, are limited by the
usual absence of acceleration clause in transactions and are therefore smoothed
over time.
These provisions, together with declining profits from PE investments, had a
direct impact on profitability, generating losses in 2011 after a marginal net
gain in 2010. Fitch expects the EIF to become profitable again from 2012 thanks
to lower provisioning but a return to pre-crisis profitability seems challenging
in the near term. The impact of profit volatility on the rating is limited as
profitability is not a major rating driver of supranational institutions.
EIF's ample liquidity buffer is invested only in the eurozone, with exposure to
Greek, Spanish and Italian sovereigns accounting for 1.2%, 8.7% and 15.7%,
respectively, of its equity at end-2011. As a supranational body, it is
protected by preferred creditor status, which was successfully tested during the
Greek PSI. However, this exposure generated sizeable downward fair value
adjustments that weakened equity in 2011.
Fitch considers other risks to be under control and supportive of the rating.
Exposure to interest rate risk mostly stems from equity-funded treasury assets.
The EIF does not hedge foreign currency risk taken on around 20% of guarantees
and PE investments, exposing the balance sheet to currency volatility.
The presence of strong shareholders also favourably impacts the rating. The EIF
is a 61.9%-owned subsidiary of the EIB ('AAA'/RWN). 30% is owned by the European
Union (EU 'AAA'/Stable) and the rest by 25 financial institutions. Shareholders
have paid in 20% of subscribed capital and are legally bound to disburse the
remaining part (the callable capital) if the EIF cannot meet its financial
obligations. Together with the importance of the EIF for the EIB and the EU,
this makes support very likely, if needed.
As EIF's ratings are driven more by intrinsic factors than support, they would
primarily be affected by a pronounced decline in equity and asset quality,
generated by a large and unexpected increase in guarantee calls, impaired PE
investments and fair value adjustments on assets. A limited downgrade of its
main shareholders would not affect EIF's ratings. However, a more pronounced
deterioration of their credit quality or evidence of their weakening willingness
to support the institution would exert downward pressure on its ratings.
Based in Luxembourg, the EIF is an EU supranational body set up in 1994 to
support SME funding. Its mandate was later extended to promoting risk capital in
the EU. Since 2000, it has acted as the EIB's risk-capital arm, and supports EU
policies on entrepreneurship and innovation.
