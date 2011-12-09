Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has assigned the European Financial Stability Facility's (EFSF) guaranteed short-term notes to be issued under its Debt Issuance Programme (DIP) a rating of 'F1+'. The first auction is expected to take place in mid-December.

The 'F1+' rating assigned to the EFSF's short-term notes is underpinned by the "over-guarantees" provided by euro area member states (EAMS). The 'over-guarantee' mechanism, whereby EAMS - except for Greece ('CCC'), Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative) and Portugal ('BB+/Negative) which have 'stepped-out' as guarantors - assign irrevocable and unconditional guarantees up to 165% of their share (based on their share of ECB paid-in capital) of the total guarantees committed, ensures that short-term debt issues will be fully backed by guarantors rated 'AAA'/'F1+'.

The Framework Agreement - an intergovernmental treaty that governs the operations of the EFSF - ensures that the guarantees from 'AAA'-rated EAMS will be sufficient to meet all payments due on EFSF debt instruments in full and on time, even in the event of a borrower default and failure of non-'AAA' EAMS to honour their guarantees. It also covers any potential shortfalls arising from market and liquidity risks, in addition to the credit risk associated with EFSF borrowers and non-'AAA' guarantors in the event of borrower default.

The Framework Agreement was amended in October 2011 to increase the EFSF's effective lending capacity while maintaining the 'AAA' rating of EFSF guaranteed debt instruments. Under the amended framework agreement, the EFSF debt issues may have different maturities from the financial assistance granted to member countries. Conservative asset and liabilities and liquidity rules have been introduced to mitigate the impact of maturity mismatches. Debt and treasury are managed on EFSF behalf by Finanzagentur ('AAA'/Stable), with the European Investment Bank ('AAA'/Stable) providing administrative and legal support. The participation of two highly experienced and 'AAA'-rated institutions minimises potential operational risks. In addition, there is a self-imposed liquidity test, which also mitigates potential operational risk.

The EFSF is a supranational financing vehicle created in 2010 to conduct a wide range of financial assistance operations for EAMS in difficulty, including loans to governments, purchases of sovereign bonds, and precautionary credit facilities. As of December 2011, two EAMS, Ireland and Portugal, have borrowed funds from the EFSF.