July 05
Summary analysis -- Czech Republic
CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic
Local currency AA/Stable/A-1+
Foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 232850
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Aug-2011 AA/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
02-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A/A-1
Rationale
Our ratings on the Czech Republic reflect its prudently managed and balanced
economy. The economy is characterized by low levels of foreign borrowing, a
deposit-funded banking sector with minimal lending in foreign currency, and a
largely independent central bank that has kept both consumer price inflation
and interest rates at low levels. Moreover, under Standard & Poor's sovereign
criteria, governments with a high proportion of local currency debt that also
benefit from substantial monetary flexibility are considered to possess higher
debt tolerance. If the external environment deteriorates, the floating
exchange rate would also serve as a useful buffer for the Czech economy.
The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open. However, its openness also
represents vulnerability as exports contribute about 80% to GDP, with nearly
85% of trade destined for the EU market. In 2012, the weak external
environment, which has seen consumer and business confidence decline in the
Czech Republic, is underpinning our expectation of a slight contraction in
real GDP this year. In our view, real GDP will strengthen to an annual average
of 2.3% in the medium term as the global economy recovers, which will boost
both domestic demand and external trade in the Czech Republic.
The 2011 general government budget deficit on the accruals-based EU 95
accounting standard was 3.1% of GDP, lower than the government's target of
4.2% of GDP. This reflects lower-than-planned public investment and cuts in
intermediate consumption. The authorities plan to reduce the deficit to just
under 3% of GDP in 2013, and balance the budget by 2016 (predicated on real
GDP growth), helped by the establishment of a set of rules to restrain budget
spending and structural reforms to the pensions, healthcare, and tax systems.
We view the fiscal targets for 2012-2013 as broadly attainable, although we
note that there are risks stemming from the costs of church restitution
(financial compensation to churches for property confiscated after the second
world war) and EU funding (the European Commission has suspended EU funds,
owing to their alleged mishandling, and the Czech government may have to
finance some projects entirely from national sources).
Generally restrained fiscal policy means that general government debt is
relatively moderate, at 41.2% of GDP in 2011, although it continues to
increase. We expect it to stabilize at less than 47% of GDP in 2015, and
decline thereafter. We view the debt profile as favorable. It is predominantly
denominated in local currency and takes the form of fixed-rate securities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the
government's creditworthiness. Upward pressure on the ratings could come from
a decline in the Czech Republic's external financing requirements. On the
other hand, downward pressure on the ratings could mount if the social
security reform falters, the public finances deteriorate, or if a new
government formed after the 2014 election reverses some of the current
government's public finance reforms.
