(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 - The French cabinet's approval of EUR7.2bn (equivalent to around 0.4% of GDP) of
additional measures to meet the 2012 deficit target of 4.5% of GDP fills the deficit gap we had
identified for 2012. This step, along with earlier government announcements to adhere to
previously adopted consolidation measures - including the existing freeze on current
expenditures - is indicative of a well-functioning fiscal framework typical of
high-investment-grade sovereigns.
The tax measures adopted by the French cabinet on 4 July reflect a shift in
orientation from the previous government's expenditure-led consolidation
programme to a balanced expenditure and revenue led approach, according to
announced multi-year budget guidelines for 2013-15.
New measures include taxes on high-turnover corporations and high-income
households, a larger levy on oil and financial companies, and increased charges
on dividends and stock options. Fitch expects more consolidation measures to be
announced in future budgets. We expect the further announcements to equalise the
adjustments from spending and taxes between 2012 and 2017.
The announcement follows a report issued by the independent state auditors
identifying shortfalls in the government's deficit targets, as well as downward
revisions to the government's GDP growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013. The
auditors project that, without the introduction of new measures, France would
miss its 4.4% deficit target by around 0.4% of GDP (EUR6 - EUR10bn) in 2012.
This is in line with our 2012 forecast, which has not changed since we put
France on Outlook Negative in December.
The auditor's estimated 1.5% of GDP (EUR 32bn) shortfall from the 2013 deficit
target of 3% is about 0.3% of GDP (EUR7bn) larger than our previous estimate
largely because the outlook for GDP growth has weakened.
The growth forecast revisions, which bring the government's estimates into line
with Fitch's projections, enhance the credibility of the government's
consolidation effort. The government has lowered its GDP growth forecast to 0.3%
in 2012 and 1.2% in 2013 (Fitch: 0.4% and 1.2%). This compares with previous
government forecasts of 0.7% for 2012 and 1.75% for 2013.
The agency does not consider the government's decision to delay the goal of
reaching a balanced budget by a year - to 2017 - on its own to have a major
impact on the rating. However, the 'AAA' rating would come under further
pressure should our projections of the peak level of government debt/GDP
(currently at around 92% of GDP for 2014) be revised significantly upward - due
to fiscal slippage, weaker growth, or further liabilities arising from the
eurozone crisis.