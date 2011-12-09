(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Metro AG's (Metro) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

"The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Metro's leverage will remain steady over the next 18 months due to the on going implementation of its cost savings and productivity initiative programmes" says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch's European Retail Leisure Consumer Products team.

However, Fitch expects that low consumer demand will continue to weigh on the improvement of the group's performance as evidenced by the recently revised guidance that group EBIT before special items in FY11 is likely to fall slightly below 2010's level. Fitch expects Metro's group lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio to remain at about 3x-3.1x in FY11 and FY12 which is in line with the current rating and the group's business risk, despite its exposure to more cyclical non-food activities. Fitch estimates that Metro's exposure to Spain, Italy and Portugal represents about 12% of group's sales and about 21% for Media Mark and Saturn.

Low consumer sentiment, increased price competition from food and non-food retailers and online retailers and capex needs for expansion are factors that will continue to put pressure on the group's performance and credit profile. Key challenges remain Metro's capacity to successfully finalise its cost savings and productivity initiative programmes and improve profitability in its consumer electronics divisions and food retail division Real. In addition, Metro's consumer electronics business (Media Markt and Saturn) still need to successfully roll-out its internet platform.

The group has initiated talks for the divestment of its department stores division Galeria Kaufhof which is considered a non-core asset by the company and represents about 10% of Metro group's EBITDAR as at FYE10. When completed the divestment is likely to improve the group's credit profile (assuming no cash return to shareholders) and while unlikely to change the ratings, will improve the rating headroom, as Metro's ratings are mainly based on Metro's core operations such as Metro's Cash & Carry (C&C) and Media Markt and Saturn.

Fitch sees an improvement profitability in Metro's core operations, the group improving its overall operating EBIT margin to above 3.5% and reducing its adjusted net leverage below 3x as positive rating drivers for Metro's ratings. Another positive will result if the group generates strong positive free cash flow after dividends.

The group's liquidity is adequate given the group's cash balance and amount of available undrawn bank lines (EUR3.4bn as of September 2011). The group continues to experience high seasonality, in terms of operating profit, towards the last quarter of the year (about 55% of the group's profit) due to its exposure to non-food activities.