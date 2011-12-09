(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09-

OVERVIEW

-- In July 2011, we lowered our ratings on Santander Financiacion 1's class B and C notes due to increased collateral credit deterioration.

-- We have again reviewed the performance of the transaction's underlying collateral and structural features.

-- We believe that the current levels of credit enhancement are commensurate with the ratings on all classes of notes, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes.

-- The collateral comprises a portfolio of Spanish unsecured consumer loans originated and serviced by Banco Santander. The transaction closed in December 2006.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Financiacion 1, following our credit and cash flow analysis (see list below).

The transaction closed in December 2006, and the transaction documents intended for Santander Financiacion 1 to have a revolving period of three years from its closing date. However, the replenishment period stopped earlier, in January 2008, due to a delinquency trigger being breached (this delinquency trigger was set as the level of loans in arrears for more than 90 days exceeding 2.5% of the outstanding balance of the assets).

The transaction is now highly seasoned and has a pool factor of 11.98%. The level of credit enhancement, taking into account the subordination of junior rated classes, has significantly increased for the class A, B, and C notes. However, as the class E and F notes are undercollateralized, they are not providing the same level of support to the class A, B, and C notes as when the transaction closed.

Since our last review, while the level of short-term delinquencies has been decreasing, we associate this with a rollover of long-term delinquencies into defaults.

As of the most recent payment date in October 2011, the reported ratio of cumulative defaults--defined as loans being delinquent for more than 12 months--represented 7.46% over the original portfolio balance securitized at closing (compared with 7.38% as of the April 2011 payment date).

Although the level of credit enhancement provided by the performing balance is positive for the class A, B, and C notes, it is nil for the class D notes and negative for the class E and F notes, which are therefore undercollateralized.

The reserve fund--which was funded at closing by the issuance proceeds of the class F notes--is used to cure defaults in the transaction, and since the January 2009 payment date it has been fully depleted. Since that date, the reserve fund has not been replenished as the performing collateral balance has decreased.

As of the latest payment date (October 2011), the transaction has accumulated a EUR40.4 million principal redemption shortfall, which is the difference between the available remaining principal receipts and the accrued redemption amount (i.e., the difference between the principal pending payments on the class A to E notes and the outstanding balance of the performing assets).

Based on our review of our credit analysis assumptions in terms of defaults and recoveries, our opinion is that the credit enhancement available to all notes in this transaction is sufficient to affirm our current ratings. We have consequently affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes, based on our cash flow analysis.

The class E and F notes had already defaulted in August 2009 and July 2009, respectively. Since their interest payment defaults, neither of these classes has paid any of the defaulted interest.

The class D notes are not asset-backed, according to the transaction's current level of undercollateralization. However, the class D notes' interest-deferral trigger (based on principal redemption shortfall) has not been breached, and the class D notes have not missed their scheduled interest payment on the October 2011 interest payment date.

Santander Financiacion 1's notes, issued in 2006, are backed by a portfolio of Spanish consumer loans originated by Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).