Dec 09-
-- In our view, Vattenfall's business risk profile has weakened slightly,
owing to an increasingly difficult and volatile industry environment and
ongoing pressure on profitability and operating cash flows.
-- We believe these factors are also negatively affecting Vattenfall's
financial risk profile, which we now view as "significant" as opposed to
"intermediate" previously, as our criteria define these terms.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Vattenfall to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
-- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that Vattenfall's key
credit measures will remain commensurate with the 'A-/A-2' ratings in the near
term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long- and short-term corporate
credit ratings on Sweden-based utility Vattenfall AB to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. We also lowered
the rating on Vattenfall's subordinated capital securities debt issue to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects our view that Vattenfall's business risk profile has
weakened slightly as a result of an increasingly difficult and volatile
industry environment, ongoing pressure on the group's profitability and
operating cash flows, and a gradually declining share of more stable income
from regulated activities following disposals. We believe these factors are
also negatively affecting Vattenfall's financial risk profile, which we have
revised to "significant" from "intermediate", as our criteria define these
terms.
As we do not believe that Vattenfall's financial risk profile and credit
measures will improve to a level commensurate with an 'a-' stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) in the near to medium term, we have consequently revised the
SACP to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Our 'A-' long-term rating on Vattenfall is one notch
above the SACP, based on our expectation that there is a "moderate" likelihood
that the company would receive support from its owner, the Kingdom of Sweden
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), in a financial stress scenario.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Vattenfall's adjusted FFO to debt was
about 21%, which is in line with our base-case forecasts over the near to
medium term. This is based on our expectations that anticipated debt reduction
is not likely to offset lower operating cash flows in the near to medium term.
We believe that this level of credit measures, alongside higher volatility in
earnings and a declining share of income from regulated activities, are more
commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, rather than
"intermediate".
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Vattenfall's own efficiency
measures will mitigate pressure on profitability from falling power prices. It
further reflects our expectations that Vattenfall's investments will decrease
in the near term and average about SEK30 billion annually over the next few
years. Based on these factors, combined with proceeds from asset disposals,
which we believe Vattenfall will use to reduce adjusted debt, we anticipate
that Vattenfall should be able to maintain credit measures in line with the
ratings, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 20%.
