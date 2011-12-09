(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has revised Oddo et Compagnie's (Oddo) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Oddo's Viability Rating at 'bbb+'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

The revision of the Outlook to Negative is driven by Fitch's concerns that the bank's operating profitability will continue to be under pressure. Although there is some flexibility in Oddo's cost base, potential savings may be insufficient to offset the declining trend in revenues in a difficult operating environment that will likely extend into 2012.

Oddo's Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division has reported a gradual decrease in revenues in all its business lines (equities and fixed income, brokerage, market-making on options, commodities trading and corporate finance advisory). The revenues from asset management (private banking, institutionals and custody - EUR20bn of assets under management; AuM), Oddo's other division, are by nature less volatile but the decline of market values will negatively impact AuM and consequently management fees.

Operating profit has also suffered from higher costs, albeit largely related to the successive acquisitions of Banque d'Orsay in 2010 (BO, EUR2bn of AuM) and Banque Robeco (EUR1.3bn of AuM). Consequently, cost-to-income has increased to an elevated 90% and the operating return on equity has stagnated to a modest 8%-9%. However, net income has been supported by the substantial negative goodwills generated by the recent acquisitions.

Oddo's Long- and Short-term IDR and Viability Rating continue to reflect the bank's strong liquidity and good capitalisation and a cautious approach to risk. They also incorporate Oddo's small size and established but niche franchise in CIB and asset management.

Philippe Oddo (one of two unlimited partners) is personally liable for any loss, which helps maintain a fairly low risk profile at the bank. This is illustrated by Oddo's cautious liquidity management, a key factor in preserving its independence. Oddo runs an ample liquidity buffer which, while affecting its profitability, would enable the bank to withstand severe liquidity stresses. In addition, Oddo's good capitalisation (Fitch core capital ratio of 15.76% at end-June 2011) would permit the bank to absorb significant unexpected losses when compared with its current risk positions.

Oddo has bank status and is the only independent investment firm in France and aims at remaining so. It has an established franchise in the 'Midcap' segment in CIB.

The rating actions are as follows:

Oddo et Compagnie Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'

Senior Unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'

Subordinated (Lower Tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed at 'BBB'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'