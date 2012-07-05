(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- BankMuscat S.A.O.G. --------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Jan-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Well established, stable business franchise in Oman's fast-growing economy.

-- Strong capitalization supported by good profitability.

-- Stable, granular, and diversified funding base.

-- High systemic importance in a "highly supportive" country Weaknesses

-- Oversight of cross-border risks remains a work in progress.

-- Geographical diversification is limited and below that of regional players.

Outlook

The stable outlook on BankMuscat reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the bank will remain the dominant player in Oman with no significant change in its business and financial profile over the next two years. We expect its capitalization and earnings to remain strong, supported by an improvement in its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments to about 12% over the next 18-24 months.

A negative rating action could stem from a marked deterioration in capitalization. This would be the case if the RAC ratio before adjustments were to fall below 10% owing to a scenario where capital build-up--internal and external--falls short of what we factored into our projections. A lowering of our ratings on Oman would also trigger the same action on our ratings on the bank as we would remove the notch of uplift for extraordinary government support.

A positive rating action, although unlikely, would first require an upgrade of our foreign currency ratings on Oman, as an improvement in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a-' will not in itself result in an upgrade of the bank's ratings. Should we raise our sovereign foreign currency rating, then an improvement in the SACP of the bank would result in an upgrade of the ratings. This would depend on the bank's RAC ratio before adjustment exceeding 15%, or its risk position improving to "adequate," conditional upon a significant improvement in the oversight of its overseas operations and a decrease in the pace of growth in domestic lending. Continued decline of the loan-to-deposit ratio and stabilization below 100%, together with further diversification of the funding base, could also lead to an improvement of our opinion of the bank's funding.

